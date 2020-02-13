From Brookhaven Police reports dated Jan. 26 through Feb. 9. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and Burglary

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On Jan. 26, in the early morning, a theft was reported.

3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 26, in the morning, a theft from a building was reported.

2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On Jan. 26, in the morning, a shoplifting incident was reported.

1500 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Jan. 26, in the evening, a theft was reported.

1400 block of Northeast Expressway — On Jan. 26, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 27, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

10000 block of Pine Grove Avenue — On Jan. 28, in the early morning, items from a car were reported stolen.

2000 block of Bramblewood Drive — On Jan. 28, in the morning, a forced-entry burglary at a residence was reported.

3100 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 29, in the early morning, items from a car were reported stolen.

2100 block of Jonathan Lane — On Jan. 29, in the morning, a theft was reported.

2400 block of Briarcliff Road – On Feb. 29, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

3600 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 29, at night, items from a car were reported stolen.

2000 block of Cobblestone Circle — On Jan. 29, at night, a theft by taking auto incident was reported.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 29, at night, parts from a car were reported stolen.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 30, in the morning, a shoplifting incident was reported.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 30, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

2600 block of Skyland Way — On Jan. 30, in the afternoon, items from a car were reported stolen.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 30, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

2400 block of Wawona Drive — On Jan. 30, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

700 block of Town Boulevard — On Jan. 30, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

1400 block of Northeast Expressway — On Jan. 30, at night, items from a car were reported stolen.

3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 30, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Jan. 21, in the early morning, a forced-entry burglary at a non-residence was reported.

1400 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Jan. 31, in the early morning, a street robbery involving a gun was reported.

2200 block of Lake Boulevard — On Jan. 31, at noon, items from a car were reported stolen.

2400 block of Briarcliff Road — On Jan. 31, in the evening, items from a vehicle were reported stolen.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Jan. 31, at night, three people were arrested and accused of receiving stolen property.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 2, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 2, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 2, in the afternoon, a theft was reported.

1200 block of Keys Lake Drive — On Feb. 2, in the afternoon, items from a car were reported stolen.

1300 block of Keys Lake Drive — On Feb. 2, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Feb. 2, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

2900 block of Mabry Lane — On Feb. 2, in the evening, a theft was reported.

2100 block of Village Point — On Feb. 2, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

1700 block of Briarwood Road — On Feb. 2, at night, a strong-arm street robbery was reported.

1100 block of Byrnwyck Road — On Feb. 3, in the morning, a theft from a building was reported.

1600 block of Chantilly Drive — On Feb. 3, in the morning, a theft from the mail was reported.

1400 block of Keys Crossing — On Feb. 3, at night, items from a car were reported stolen.

4200 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 4, in the afternoon, a theft from a building was reported.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 5, at night, a man was arrested and accused of theft of services.

1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Feb. 5, at night, a theft was reported.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of theft of services.

Assault

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 29, in the afternoon, a battery incident was reported.

1300 block of Hopkins Terrace — On Jan. 30, at night, a simple battery incident was reported.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 1, in the early morning, a battery incident was reported.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 1, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of battery.

1600 block of Cliff Valley Way — On Feb. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of family violence.

4400 block of Memorial Drive — On Feb. 4, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.

1700 block of Briarwood Road — On Feb. 5, at noon, a simple battery incident was reported.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 7, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.

Arrests

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 26, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

1200 block of Dresden Drive — On Jan. 26, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On Jan. 26, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of false imprisonment.

4400 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 27, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 27, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

2600 block of Osborne Road — On Jan. 27, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of not following animal leash laws.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 27, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 27, at night, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 27, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

3000 block of Barone Avenue — On Jan. 27, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 28, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 28, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 28, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of material affixed to a windshield or front window.

4400 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 28, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to yield when turning left.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 28, at night, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 28, at night, a wanted person was located.

3000 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 29, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving without insurance.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 29, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 29, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 29, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

Briarwood Road/Keys Crossing — On Jan. 30, in the morning, a wanted person was located.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 30, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended driver’s license.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 30, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 30, at night, a wanted person was located.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Jan. 30, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 31, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

1200 block of Windsor Parkway — On Jan. 31, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 31, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of hit and run.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 31, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of excessive speeding.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 1, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 1, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3500 block of Durden Drive — On Feb. 1, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended driver’s license.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 1, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a driver’s license.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 2, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended driver’s license.

6300 block of Brixworth Place — On Feb. 2, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

1900 block of Bramblewood Drive — On Feb. 2, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended driver’s license.

1300 block of Briarwood Road — On Feb. 2, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 2, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended driver’s license.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 3, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

100 block of Lincoln Court Avenue — On Feb. 3, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Feb. 3, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 3, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 3, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and aggravated assault.

2000 block of Curtis Drive — On Feb. 3, at night, a verbal dispute was reported, and marijuana was found at the incident. A man was arrested and accused of possession.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 3, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with an expired tag.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 4 in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

3800 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 4, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 4, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of hit and run.

4200 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 4, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

2000 block of Curtis Drive — On Feb. 4, at night, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

1800 block of County Services Parkway — On Feb. 5, in the early morning, a wanted person was located.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 5, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 6, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of forgery in the second degree.

2000 block of Curtis Drive — On Feb. 6, in the early morning, two men were arrested and accused of kidnapping.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 6, in the early morning, a wanted person was located.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 6, at night, a wanted person was located.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 6, at night, a wanted person was located.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 6, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession,

3400 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 7, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 7, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 7, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 7, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 7, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of concealing the license plate of a vehicle.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 7, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 7, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 7, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

1400 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Feb. 8, after midnight, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 8, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 8, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of loitering and prowling,

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 8, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 8, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2000 block of Curtis Drive — On Feb. 8, at night, a man was arrested and accused of having a disorderly house.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 8, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3800 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 9, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3900 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 9, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 9, in the early morning, a wanted person was located.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 9, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 9, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear and marijuana possession.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 9, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 9, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

1900 block of Dresden Drive — On Feb. 9, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Other Incidents

2700 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 26, in the early morning, a verbal dispute was reported.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 26, in the morning, a financial transaction card fraud incident was reported.

2300 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Jan. 26, in the morning, officers received complaints of terroristic threats.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 26, in the afternoon, a hit and run accident was reported.

2400 block of East Club Drive — On Jan. 26, in the afternoon, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

1800 block of Corporate Boulevard — On Jan. 26, in the evening, a possession of a Schedule II controlled substance incident was reported.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Jan. 27, in the morning, a forged check was reported.

4000 block of Nancy Creek Way — On Jan. 27, in the morning, a fraudulent financial card transaction was reported.

1700 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Jan. 27, in the afternoon, a criminal trespass incident was reported.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 27, in the afternoon, officers received complaints of terroristic complaints.

1300 block of Becket Drive — On Jan. 27, at night, child exploitation or pornography on a computer incident was reported.

1000 block of Barone Avenue — On Jan. 28, at midnight, officers received reports of harassing communications.

1600 block of Richwood Drive — On Jan. 29, in the early morning, officers conducted a death investigation.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 29, in the morning, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Jan. 29, in the morning, a hit and run was reported.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 29, in the afternoon, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Jan. 29, in the evening, a hit and run accident was reported.

1300 block of Briarwood Road — On Jan. 30, after midnight, officers issued a loitering violation.

1300 block of North Cliff Valley Way — On Jan. 30, in the early morning, officers issued a loitering violation.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 30, in the morning, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Jan. 30, in the morning, financial transaction fraud was reported.

1300 block of Dresden Drive — On Jan. 30, in the afternoon, a hit and run accident was reported.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 3, in the morning, a verbal dispute was reported.

1600 block of Chantilly Drive — On Feb. 3, in the morning, a criminal trespass incident was reported.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 3, in the morning, a truancy issue was reported.

1000 block of Lincoln Court Avenue — On Feb. 3, in the afternoon, a family offense was reported.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 3, in the afternoon, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 3, in the afternoon, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

1100 block of Goodwin Road — On Feb. 3, in the evening, a financial identity fraud incident was reported.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 4, in the early morning, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 4, in the morning, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

3300 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 5, in the morning, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

1600 block of Chantilly Drive — On Feb. 5, in the morning, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.