The Buckhead Coalition is offering a $5,000 reward in the Feb. 10 shooting at Lenox Square mall. Meanwhile, an Atlanta Police Department incident report gives a fuller picture of the still-mysterious incident, including an apparent theft of a suitcase, though it describes the suspects only as “two unknown black males.”

Police and city officials tout the neighborhood’s widespread security cameras as a crime-fighting tool, and some of the Feb. 10 incident was captured on video, according to the police report. But the report says that 38 seconds of the incident – apparently including the actual shooting – were “lost” due to the alignment of the camera.

According to the report, the victim, a man in his 40s from Jonesboro, stopped his car in the parking lot outside the food court of the 3393 Peachtree Road mall. He then got into a Ford driven by another man who lives in the Cyan on Peachtree residential tower a few hundred feet from the mall. A short time later, a third car parked behind the Ford and two men retrieved something from its trunk.

The men headed to the Ford, but then came the gap in the security video. When they were next visible, the shooting victim and the Ford driver were seen running in different directions. The other two men were seen taking what appeared to be a suitcase from the Ford, placing it in their vehicle and driving away. The vehicle’s license plate could not be read, the report said.

The victim was shot in the area of his ribs on the left side, according to the police report, and was transported to a hospital “alert, conscious and breathing.”

In offering the $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects, the Buckhead Coalition noted the Feb. 10 incident was one of three shootings at Lenox Square in as many months. On Dec. 21, a woman was shot and wounded in an armed robbery in a mall parking deck. In that case, police have two suspects in custody. On Jan. 18, an Atlanta Police officer shot and wounded a man in a parking deck in what police originally said was an armed robbery but may have been an attempt to recover a stolen item.

The Buckhead Coalition is a not-for-profit association whose invitation-only membership consists of business and civic leaders.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers, which often offers its own reward as well, at 404-577-8477 or online here.