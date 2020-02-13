The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Jan. 22 through Feb. 6, was provided by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.
Aggravated Assault
3300 block of Piedmont Road — Jan. 22
3500 block of Roswell Road — Jan. 22
500 block of Main Street — Jan. 27
400 block of Peachtree Hills Circle — Jan. 30
1900 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 1
2400 block of Morosgo Way — Feb. 2
Burglary-Residence
400 block of Northside Drive — Jan. 23
2500 block of Chantilly Drive — Jan. 24
100 block of Peachtree Battle Avenue — Jan. 24
5000 block of Alexander Circle — Jan. 25
3100 block of Alexander Circle — Jan. 27
5200 block of Alexander Circle — Jan. 27
600 block of Phipps Boulevard — Jan. 28
300 block of Ardmore Circle — Jan. 31
2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Feb. 1
1000 block of Lenox Park Boulevard — Feb. 5
Burglary-Non-Residence
2400 block of Coronet Way — Jan. 25
2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Jan. 27
1700 block of Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard — Jan. 28
2200 block of Peachtree Road — Jan. 30
1800 block of Defoor Avenue — Jan. 30
1500 block of Howell Mill Road — Feb. 3
Robbery
3200 block of Cains Hill Place — Jan. 19
3300 block of Peachtree Road — Jan. 28
100 block of Peachtree Avenue — Jan. 29
3200 block of Peachtree Road — Jan. 31
1300 block of Howell Mill Road — Jan. 31
Larceny
Between Jan. 22 through Jan. 31 there were 70 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 41 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting. Between Feb. 1 and Feb. 6, there were 38 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 24 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.
Auto Theft
Between Jan. 22 and Jan. 31, there were 16 reported incidents of auto theft. Between Feb. 1 and Feb. 6, there were 12 reported incidents of auto theft.