The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Jan. 22 through Feb. 6, was provided by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.

Aggravated Assault

3300 block of Piedmont Road — Jan. 22

3500 block of Roswell Road — Jan. 22

500 block of Main Street — Jan. 27

400 block of Peachtree Hills Circle — Jan. 30

1900 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 1

2400 block of Morosgo Way — Feb. 2

Burglary-Residence

400 block of Northside Drive — Jan. 23

2500 block of Chantilly Drive — Jan. 24

100 block of Peachtree Battle Avenue — Jan. 24

5000 block of Alexander Circle — Jan. 25

3100 block of Alexander Circle — Jan. 27

5200 block of Alexander Circle — Jan. 27

600 block of Phipps Boulevard — Jan. 28

300 block of Ardmore Circle — Jan. 31

2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Feb. 1

1000 block of Lenox Park Boulevard — Feb. 5

Burglary-Non-Residence

2400 block of Coronet Way — Jan. 25

2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Jan. 27

1700 block of Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard — Jan. 28

2200 block of Peachtree Road — Jan. 30

1800 block of Defoor Avenue — Jan. 30

1500 block of Howell Mill Road — Feb. 3

Robbery

3200 block of Cains Hill Place — Jan. 19

3300 block of Peachtree Road — Jan. 28

100 block of Peachtree Avenue — Jan. 29

3200 block of Peachtree Road — Jan. 31

1300 block of Howell Mill Road — Jan. 31

Larceny

Between Jan. 22 through Jan. 31 there were 70 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 41 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting. Between Feb. 1 and Feb. 6, there were 38 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 24 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

Between Jan. 22 and Jan. 31, there were 16 reported incidents of auto theft. Between Feb. 1 and Feb. 6, there were 12 reported incidents of auto theft.