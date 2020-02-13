From Dunwoody Police Jan. 26 through Feb. 9. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Jan. 26, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 26, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 26, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 26, at night, a larceny was reported.

4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On Jan. 27, in the morning, a larceny from a building was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 27, in the morning, a shoplifting incident was reported.

2000 block of Womack Road — On Jan. 27, in the morning, a larceny was reported.

4400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 27, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 27, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 27, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 27, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

2100 block of Peachford Road — On Jan. 27, a larceny was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 28, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 28, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Jan. 28, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Road — On Jan. 28, at night, a larceny from a building was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Jan. 29, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 29, in the evening, two women were arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 30, in the evening, a larceny from a building was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 30, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4700 block of North Peachtree Road — On Jan. 31, in the afternoon, a larceny from the mail was reported.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Jan. 31, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

100 block of Ravinia Drive — On Jan. 31, in the evening, a larceny from a building was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 1, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 1, in the evening, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 1, at night, three people were arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4300 block of Walsh Drive — On Feb. 1, at night, items from a car were reported stolen.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 2, at noon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 2, in the afternoon, items from a car were reported missing.

1300 block of Dunwoody Village Parkway — On Feb. 2, in the afternoon, items from a car were reported missing.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 2, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 2, in the evening, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 2, in the evening, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 3, in the afternoon, a sudden snatching incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 3, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 4, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On Feb. 4, in the evening, a theft by deception incident was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 4, at night, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

5000 block of Village Terrace Drive — On Feb. 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with a forced-entry burglary at a residence.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 5, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Feb. 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with theft by deception.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 5, at night, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Feb. 6, in the morning, items from a car were reported stolen.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested shoplifting.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Feb. 6, in the evening, a larceny was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 7, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 8, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Feb. 8, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 9, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 9, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 9, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

Assault

4000 block of Dunwoody Park — On Jan. 26, in the early morning, a simple battery incident was reported.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 28, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon. A woman was arrested and charged with kidnapping.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 28, in the afternoon, a simple assault was reported.

2900 block of Wintercrest Way — On Jan. 30, in the afternoon, a simple assault was reported.

6800 block of Peachtree Road Industrial Boulevard — On Jan. 31, in the afternoon, an aggravated assault with a gun was reported.

8300 block of Madison Drive — On Feb. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with simple assault.

2100 block of Peachford Road — On Feb. 3, in the afternoon, a simple assault was reported.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 4, at night, a simple assault was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Feb. 6, in the morning, a simple assault was reported.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 7, in the evening, a simple assault was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — Om Feb. 7, in the evening, a simple assault was reported.

1800 block of Cotillion Drive — On Feb. 7, at night, an aggravated stalking incident was reported.

5300 block of North Peachtree Road — On Feb. 8, after midnight, a simple assault was reported.

Arrests

I-285 WB/North Peachtree Road — On Jan. 26, after midnight, a man was arrested and charged with speeding.

1400 block of Valley View Road — On Jan. 27, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

I-285 WB/North Peachtree Road — On Jan. 27, at night, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

1000 block of Crown Pointe Parkway — On Jan. 28, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with violating probation.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 28, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

I-285 EB/North Shallowford Road — On Jan. 28, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving a truck over six wheels outside of allotted lanes.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Jan. 28, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed and with an expired tag.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Jan. 28, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and charged with forgery.

I-285 EB/Shallowford Road — On Jan. 29, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with selling marijuana.

1400 block of Valley View Manor — On Jan. 29, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving while unlicensed.

1800 block of Cotillion Drive — On Jan. 29, in the morning, a wanted person was located.

I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 29, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 29, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 30, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

I-285 EB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 30, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving while unlicensed.

5100 block of Tilly Mill Road — On Jan. 30, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 30, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with violating probation.

I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 30, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with speeding in a construction zone.

1400 block of Mount Vernon Road — Om Jan. 30, a wanted person was located and another woman was arrested and charged with forging a check.

1300 block of Dunwoody Village Parkway — On Jan. 30, at night, a woman was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct under the influence.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Ravinia Parkway — On Jan. 31, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with cocaine possession.

Chamblee-Dunwoody Road/Mount Vernon Road — On Jan. 31, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

4900 block of Shadow Glen Court — On Jan. 31, at noon, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

I-285 EB — On Jan. 31, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended driver’s license.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Feb. 1, after midnight, a man was arrested and charged with reckless driving.

4500 block of Dunwoody Club Drive — On Feb. 1, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

4700 block of North Peachtree Road — On Feb. 1, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 1, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with speeding.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Feb. 1, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving while unlicensed.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 1, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 1, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 1, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Meadow Lane Road — On Feb. 1, at night, a man was arrested and charged with driving with an obscured or missing license plate.

1800 block of Cotillion Drive — On Feb. 2, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

1800 block of Cotillion Drive — On Feb. 2, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

I-285 WB/North Shallowford Road — On Feb. 2, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with reckless driving.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Ashford Center — On Feb. 2, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 3, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with reckless driving.

4900 block of Tilly Mill Road — On Feb. 4, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with driving while unlicensed.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 4, in the evening, a woman was arrested and charged with forgery.

7400 block of Madison Drive — On Feb. 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident following a hit and run.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Feb. 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 5, at night, a wanted person was located.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb.5, at night, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Feb. 6, after midnight, a man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 6, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 6, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving while unlicensed.

4600 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 7, in the early morning, two people were arrested and charged with forgery.

I-285 EB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 7, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with speeding and driving with a suspended driver’s license.

I-285 EB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 7, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

1400 block of Valley View Road — On Feb. 7, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 7, at night, a wanted person was located.

I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 8, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

100 block of Savoy Drive — On Feb. 8, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Feb. 8, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 9, after midnight, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.

Other Incidents

I-285/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 26, in the morning, a marijuana possession incident was reported.

5400 block of Saffron Drive — On Jan. 28, in the afternoon, officers received a suicide threat.

4800 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 28, in the evening, a swindling incident was reported.

1200 block of Ashford Crossing — On Jan. 28, in the evening, a civil dispute was reported.

4500 block of Olde Perimeter Way — On Jan. 29, in the afternoon, officers received complaints of harassing communications.

1800 block of Leiden Court — On Jan. 29, an identity theft incident was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Jan. 29, in the afternoon, a fraudulent check was reported.

2300 block of Pernoshal Court — On Jan. 30, in the morning, officers received complaints of harassing communications.

9400 block of Madison Drive — On Jan. 31, in the morning, officers received a suicide threat.

10000 block of Perimeter Trace — On Jan. 31, at night, a noise violation was reported.

6300 block of Abercorn Avenue — On Feb. 2, in the early morning, a non-violent family offense was reported.

300 block of Perimeter Center North — On Feb. 2, in the morning, a non-violent family offense was reported.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 2, in the afternoon, a credit fraud incident was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Feb. 3, in the evening, officers received complaints of harassing communications.

4700 block of Olde Village Cove — On Feb. 4, in the afternoon, a computer hacking incident was reported.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 4, in the evening, a hit and run accident was reported.

4200 block of Perimeter Lofts Circle — On Feb. 4, in the evening, a civil dispute was reported.

1800 block of Cotillion Drive — On Feb. 5, in the morning, a civil dispute was reported.

5000 block of Redcliff Court — On Feb. 5, in the morning, a civil dispute was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Lofts Circle — On Feb. 5, in the afternoon, a peeping tom was reported.

4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On Feb. 5, in the afternoon, officers received complaints of harassing communications.

700 block of Dunbar Drive — On Feb. 7, in the afternoon, officers received animal complaints.

4300 block of Stonington Circle — On Feb. 8, after midnight, officers conducted a death investigation.

4500 block of Holliston Road — On Feb. 8, in the afternoon, a non-violent family offense was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 8, in the evening, a criminal trespass incident was reported.

6600 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Feb. 8, in the afternoon, a missing person was reported.

5200 block of Wyntercreek Court — On Feb. 9, in the afternoon, officers conducted a death investigation.