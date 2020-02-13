From Dunwoody Police Jan. 26 through Feb. 9. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.
Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft
1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Jan. 26, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 26, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 26, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 26, at night, a larceny was reported.
4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On Jan. 27, in the morning, a larceny from a building was reported.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 27, in the morning, a shoplifting incident was reported.
2000 block of Womack Road — On Jan. 27, in the morning, a larceny was reported.
4400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 27, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 27, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 27, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 27, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.
2100 block of Peachford Road — On Jan. 27, a larceny was reported.
4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 28, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.
4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 28, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.
1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Jan. 28, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.
4500 block of Ashford-Road — On Jan. 28, at night, a larceny from a building was reported.
100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Jan. 29, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 29, in the evening, two women were arrested and charged with shoplifting.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 30, in the evening, a larceny from a building was reported.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 30, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.
4700 block of North Peachtree Road — On Jan. 31, in the afternoon, a larceny from the mail was reported.
1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Jan. 31, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.
100 block of Ravinia Drive — On Jan. 31, in the evening, a larceny from a building was reported.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 1, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 1, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 1, in the evening, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 1, at night, three people were arrested and charged with shoplifting.
4300 block of Walsh Drive — On Feb. 1, at night, items from a car were reported stolen.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 2, at noon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 2, in the afternoon, items from a car were reported missing.
1300 block of Dunwoody Village Parkway — On Feb. 2, in the afternoon, items from a car were reported missing.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 2, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 2, in the evening, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 2, in the evening, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 3, in the afternoon, a sudden snatching incident was reported.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 3, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 4, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On Feb. 4, in the evening, a theft by deception incident was reported.
4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 4, at night, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
5000 block of Village Terrace Drive — On Feb. 5, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with a forced-entry burglary at a residence.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 5, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.
1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Feb. 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with theft by deception.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 5, at night, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Feb. 6, in the morning, items from a car were reported stolen.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 6, in the afternoon, a man was arrested shoplifting.
1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Feb. 6, in the evening, a larceny was reported.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 7, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 8, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Feb. 8, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 9, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 9, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with shoplifting.
5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 9, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.
Assault
4000 block of Dunwoody Park — On Jan. 26, in the early morning, a simple battery incident was reported.
4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 28, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon. A woman was arrested and charged with kidnapping.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 28, in the afternoon, a simple assault was reported.
2900 block of Wintercrest Way — On Jan. 30, in the afternoon, a simple assault was reported.
6800 block of Peachtree Road Industrial Boulevard — On Jan. 31, in the afternoon, an aggravated assault with a gun was reported.
8300 block of Madison Drive — On Feb. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with simple assault.
2100 block of Peachford Road — On Feb. 3, in the afternoon, a simple assault was reported.
4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 4, at night, a simple assault was reported.
100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Feb. 6, in the morning, a simple assault was reported.
4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 7, in the evening, a simple assault was reported.
100 block of Perimeter Center East — Om Feb. 7, in the evening, a simple assault was reported.
1800 block of Cotillion Drive — On Feb. 7, at night, an aggravated stalking incident was reported.
5300 block of North Peachtree Road — On Feb. 8, after midnight, a simple assault was reported.
Arrests
I-285 WB/North Peachtree Road — On Jan. 26, after midnight, a man was arrested and charged with speeding.
1400 block of Valley View Road — On Jan. 27, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.
I-285 WB/North Peachtree Road — On Jan. 27, at night, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
1000 block of Crown Pointe Parkway — On Jan. 28, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with violating probation.
Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 28, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.
I-285 EB/North Shallowford Road — On Jan. 28, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving a truck over six wheels outside of allotted lanes.
100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Jan. 28, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with driving unlicensed and with an expired tag.
100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Jan. 28, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and charged with forgery.
I-285 EB/Shallowford Road — On Jan. 29, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with selling marijuana.
1400 block of Valley View Manor — On Jan. 29, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving while unlicensed.
1800 block of Cotillion Drive — On Jan. 29, in the morning, a wanted person was located.
I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 29, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.
Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 29, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.
I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 30, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident.
I-285 EB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 30, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving while unlicensed.
5100 block of Tilly Mill Road — On Jan. 30, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 30, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with violating probation.
I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 30, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with speeding in a construction zone.
1400 block of Mount Vernon Road — Om Jan. 30, a wanted person was located and another woman was arrested and charged with forging a check.
1300 block of Dunwoody Village Parkway — On Jan. 30, at night, a woman was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct under the influence.
Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Ravinia Parkway — On Jan. 31, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with cocaine possession.
Chamblee-Dunwoody Road/Mount Vernon Road — On Jan. 31, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.
4900 block of Shadow Glen Court — On Jan. 31, at noon, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
I-285 EB — On Jan. 31, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended driver’s license.
6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Feb. 1, after midnight, a man was arrested and charged with reckless driving.
4500 block of Dunwoody Club Drive — On Feb. 1, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
4700 block of North Peachtree Road — On Feb. 1, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.
I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 1, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with speeding.
1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Feb. 1, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving while unlicensed.
4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 1, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 1, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.
Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 1, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.
Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Meadow Lane Road — On Feb. 1, at night, a man was arrested and charged with driving with an obscured or missing license plate.
1800 block of Cotillion Drive — On Feb. 2, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
1800 block of Cotillion Drive — On Feb. 2, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
I-285 WB/North Shallowford Road — On Feb. 2, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with reckless driving.
Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Ashford Center — On Feb. 2, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 3, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 3, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with reckless driving.
4900 block of Tilly Mill Road — On Feb. 4, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with driving while unlicensed.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 4, in the evening, a woman was arrested and charged with forgery.
7400 block of Madison Drive — On Feb. 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident following a hit and run.
100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Feb. 5, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 5, at night, a wanted person was located.
4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb.5, at night, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Feb. 6, after midnight, a man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 6, in the early morning, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 6, in the morning, a man was arrested and charged with driving while unlicensed.
4600 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 7, in the early morning, two people were arrested and charged with forgery.
I-285 EB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 7, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with speeding and driving with a suspended driver’s license.
I-285 EB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 7, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.
1400 block of Valley View Road — On Feb. 7, in the evening, a man was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 7, at night, a wanted person was located.
I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 8, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
100 block of Savoy Drive — On Feb. 8, in the morning, a woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Feb. 8, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.
4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 9, after midnight, a man was arrested and charged with failure to appear.
Other Incidents
I-285/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 26, in the morning, a marijuana possession incident was reported.
5400 block of Saffron Drive — On Jan. 28, in the afternoon, officers received a suicide threat.
4800 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Jan. 28, in the evening, a swindling incident was reported.
1200 block of Ashford Crossing — On Jan. 28, in the evening, a civil dispute was reported.
4500 block of Olde Perimeter Way — On Jan. 29, in the afternoon, officers received complaints of harassing communications.
1800 block of Leiden Court — On Jan. 29, an identity theft incident was reported.
100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Jan. 29, in the afternoon, a fraudulent check was reported.
2300 block of Pernoshal Court — On Jan. 30, in the morning, officers received complaints of harassing communications.
9400 block of Madison Drive — On Jan. 31, in the morning, officers received a suicide threat.
10000 block of Perimeter Trace — On Jan. 31, at night, a noise violation was reported.
6300 block of Abercorn Avenue — On Feb. 2, in the early morning, a non-violent family offense was reported.
300 block of Perimeter Center North — On Feb. 2, in the morning, a non-violent family offense was reported.
4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 2, in the afternoon, a credit fraud incident was reported.
100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Feb. 3, in the evening, officers received complaints of harassing communications.
4700 block of Olde Village Cove — On Feb. 4, in the afternoon, a computer hacking incident was reported.
I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 4, in the evening, a hit and run accident was reported.
4200 block of Perimeter Lofts Circle — On Feb. 4, in the evening, a civil dispute was reported.
1800 block of Cotillion Drive — On Feb. 5, in the morning, a civil dispute was reported.
5000 block of Redcliff Court — On Feb. 5, in the morning, a civil dispute was reported.
100 block of Perimeter Lofts Circle — On Feb. 5, in the afternoon, a peeping tom was reported.
4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On Feb. 5, in the afternoon, officers received complaints of harassing communications.
700 block of Dunbar Drive — On Feb. 7, in the afternoon, officers received animal complaints.
4300 block of Stonington Circle — On Feb. 8, after midnight, officers conducted a death investigation.
4500 block of Holliston Road — On Feb. 8, in the afternoon, a non-violent family offense was reported.
4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 8, in the evening, a criminal trespass incident was reported.
6600 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Feb. 8, in the afternoon, a missing person was reported.
5200 block of Wyntercreek Court — On Feb. 9, in the afternoon, officers conducted a death investigation.