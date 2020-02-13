The following crime information is provided via the Sandy Springs Week in Review Report for the week ending Jan. 31.

North District Crime

The unit reported two burglaries, both in apartment units. The unit reported two entering autos.

The unit reported one robbery at a jewelry store while the store was open to the public. Several males entered the store, broke glass cases, stole jewelry, and fled. One of the suspects was apprehended in the parking lot by the store owner and other witnesses. The others fled in a vehicle and were apprehended after a short vehicle chase.

South District Crime

The unit reported 11 entering-autos. Nine cases occurred in parking lots, and two incidents happened at single-family residences.

A pedestrian reported that a vehicle pulled up to him while he was waiting for a ride and robbed him at gunpoint, taking personal items.

Street Crimes Unit

The unit reported five misdemeanor arrests, conducted 20 traffic stops and issued 12 traffic citations. The unit located two wanted persons, made three field contacts and investigated one suspicious person.

Traffic Unit

The unit reported six misdemeanor arrests, conducted 61 traffic stops and issued 65 citations. One wanted person was located. The unit assigned 32 cases and cleared 14 cleared cases.

Traffic Response Vehicles

The unit reported two misdemeanor arrests, conducted 15 traffic stops and issued 10 citations. The unit conducted three vehicle impounds, worked eight crash calls, provided 17 patrol assists and changed one flat tire. The unit worked six gas calls and conducted three jump-starts.

K-9 Unit

The Unit reported one felony arrest, one misdemeanor arrest and one city arrest. The unit conducted five traffic stops, issued nine traffic citations, conducted four K-9 searches and worked 12 drug complaints.