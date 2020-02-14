Trash, recyclables and yard trimmings will be picked up in DeKalb County a day later than usual due the Presidents’ Day holiday on Monday, Feb. 17.

All trash collections this week will shift to the next day. Monday pickups will move to Tuesday, Tuesday pickups will move to Wednesday, and so on.

The Sanitation Division’s administrative office, North Transfer Station and Seminole Road Landfill will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17, and will reopen on Tuesday, Feb. 18, during normal operating hours.

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division’s customer service team at 404-294-2900 or sanitation@dekalbcountyga.gov, visit dekalbsanitation.com, or follow the Sanitation Division on Twitter @DKalbSanitation.