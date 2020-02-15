The city of Dunwoody will honor Georgia Arbor Day with a ceremonial tree planting, a tree and seedling sale and the planting of 200 trees at Brook Run Park.

On Feb. 21, the city will hold a ceremonial tree planting at 10 a.m. at its North Shallowford Annex, 4470 North Shallowford Road. Mayor Lynn Deutsch, members of the City Council, Arbor Day Foundation President Dan Lambe, Georgia Forestry Director Chuck Williams, and members of the city’s Parks & Recreation Department and Sustainability Committee.

“Dunwoody’s tree canopy is critical to the environment and the economy,” Deutsch said in a news release. “Trees improve air and water quality and reduce erosion. They also make our community beautiful and inviting.”

The Dunwoody Community Garden & Orchard will host a tree sale on Feb. 21-22 at the Brook Run Park Greenhouse from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Georgia Forestry Commission is donating 100 willow oak tree seedlings for the sale. Trees grown at the greenhouse will also be on sale.

And volunteers are needed to help the city and Trees Atlanta plant 200 trees around the new athletic fields in the back of Brook Run Park on Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. to noon. The park is located at 4770 North Peachtree Road. Those wanting to participate are asked to register in advance by clicking here.

Trees will also be planted at Dunwoody High School.

Georgia Arbor Day is Feb. 21.