A construction worker on the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange rebuilding project died after falling from the roadway on Feb. 14, according to state and Sandy Springs officials. It is the second fatal fall on the project in just over four months.

According to the Sandy Springs Fire Department, the unidentified worker fell in the area of I-285 and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road. Contractors in that area are building new ramps for the project, which is known as “Transform 285/400.”

“We are aware of an incident that resulted in a fatality that occurred on the Transform 285/400 … interchange project,” said Natalie Dale, a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Transportation, in a written statement. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the worker’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”

Dale said that GDOT could not provide additional details and was seeking more information from the project’s contractor team. That team is North Perimeter Contractors, a subsidiary of Ferrovial Agroman U.S., whose spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“North Perimeter Contractors, LLC is deeply saddened by the fatality of an employee working for the Transform 285/400 … interchange project,” said spokesperson Annalysce Baker in a written statement. “At this time, we are conducting an investigation. Our deepest sympathies go out to the employee’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

In October, another worker, Dustin Maxwell, fell to his death from an overpass on the project. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating that accident.

Another worker was hospitalized in an unidentified accident on the I-285 portion of the project in August 2018.