The city of Brookhaven is teaming up with Trees Atlanta to host a tree planting at Blackburn Park on Feb. 22 to commemorate Georgia Arbor Day.

The tree planting will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. Blackburn Park is located at 3493 Ashford-Dunwoody Road. Those wanting to participate are asked to register in advance online by clicking here.

Work will include digging holes, mulching, watering and cleaning around planting areas. No experience is necessary.

Georgia Arbor Day is officially celebrated Feb. 21.