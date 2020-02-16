Culinary historian and author Adrian Miller will discuss his books about soul food and presidential cooks at the Atlanta History Center on Feb. 26.

Miller is the author of “Soul Food: The Surprising Story of an American Cuisine, One Plate at a Time” and “The President’s Kitchen Cabinet: The Story of the African Americans Who Have Fed Our First Families, From the Washingtons to the Obamas.”

The event begins at 7 p.m. at the History Center at 130 West Paces Ferry Road, Buckhead. Admission is $10 for non-members, $5 for members. For more information, see atlantahistorycenter.com.