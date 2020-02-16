The Dunwoody Preservation Trust recently inducted its first members into a new Volunteer Hall of Fame to recognize those who have worked to grow and support the organization.

The inaugural members are Dunwoody Preservation Trust founders Lynne Byrd and Joyce Amacher, who was inducted posthumously. Her son, Zach Amacher, accepted the honor on her behalf during the annual board meeting in January.

Also inducted were co-presidents of the organization, Danny and Queenie Ross.

“Volunteers are the foundation, heart and soul of the Dunwoody Preservation Trust,” said President MJ Thomas. “We simply could not exist without them.”

Founded in 1994 by volunteers, the Dunwoody Preservation Trust was an all-volunteer organization until hiring its first paid staff in 2016.

In 2019, board of directors voted to create the Volunteer Hall of Fame to award formal recognition to “exemplary volunteers who have used their time and talent beyond the expected to grow and nurture the organization,” according to a news release.

The Dunwoody Preservation owns and manages the Cheek-Spruill House, built in 1906, at the corner of Mount Vernon and Chamblee Dunwoody roads, and manages the 150-year-old Donaldson-Bannister Farm, a public park and private event venue at 4831 Chamblee- Dunwoody Road.

For more information, visit dunwoodypreservationtrust.org.