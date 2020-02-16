A man was shot to death at a Buckhead apartment complex on Feb. 15, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police were called around 1 p.m. to the Peachtree Park apartments at 1000 Peachtree Park Drive. Officers found the unidentified victim was “multiple gunshot wounds to the chest,” according to APD. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to APD spokesperson Sgt. Tasheena Brown, the preliminary investigation found that the victim was shot during a dispute with another male, who left in a Ford sedan with California license plates.