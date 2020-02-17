A man found shot in the face in Buckhead on Feb. 15 told investigators he was the victim of a friend’s accidental gun discharge, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police found the victim, a Panthersville man in his late 20s, wounded inside a BWM parked outside the XTC strip club at 2159 Piedmont Road around 12:45 a.m.

A police report says the profusely bleeding victim appeared to be shot in the right eye and was too disoriented to explain the shooting except that it happened “up the road.” According to APD, the victim later told investigators he was accidental shot by a friend who was sitting in the back seat. The friend was not identified and was not on the scene when police arrived. No witnesses or security cameras could be immediately found that might have seen the shooting, the police report said.

According to the police report, officers found a small ammo magazine, apparently from a handgun, on the ground near the car. They also saw a bullet hole through the driver’s seat and blood on the interior and the trunk.

The victim was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition, according to APD.

A bystander who was checking on the victim’s condition was questioned by police and arrested when it turned out he was wanted on a warrant, according to the police report.