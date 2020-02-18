Alma Cocina, a modern Mexican restaurant, opened a location in Terminus 100, a multi-use complex at 3280 Peachtree Road in Buckhead, on Feb. 4. The restaurant has a current location downtown and is owned by Fifth Group Restaurants. Info: alma-atlanta.com.

A Great American Cookies location opened in Perimeter Mall at 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody on Feb 1. The national chain sells traditional cookies and cookie cakes. Info: greatamericancookies.com.

The Local Wood Fired Grill opened at the Arabelle Perimeter apartments building, previously the Hanover Perimeter, at 1110 Hammond Drive in Sandy Springs on Feb. 11. It is the second location in Georgia; the first opened in 2017 in Alpharetta. The menu offers plates with a choice of protein and sides, as well as wraps and salads. Info: thelocalwoodfiredgrill.com.

Shami Kitchen, a casual Mediterranean restaurant, has reopened in the Northridge shopping center at 8331 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs after a year-long hiatus. The spot reopened on Feb. 8 under new ownership. The menu offers falafel, shawarma and other staples. Info: shamikitchen.ecwid.com.

Taqueria Los Hermanos, a traditional Mexican restaurant, opened a location at 5500 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody the week of Feb. 17, according to the owner, Chris Romero. The local chain has locations in Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Suwanee and Tucker. Info: taquerialoshermanos.com.

Longtime Irish Pub Meehan’s Public House has been rebranded to Thos. O’Reilly’s Pub in the City Walk shopping center at 227 Sandy Springs Place in Sandy Springs. The restaurant will reopen Feb. 28 with a new name and look but will still have a similar Irish menu and feel. Info: oreillyspublichouse.com.

