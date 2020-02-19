Dunwoody residents wanting to contribute to the discussion of what the city will look like in future years are invited to participate in a Feb. 29 meeting on an update to the comprehensive plan.

The public input meeting on “Dunwoody Next” will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at City Hall, 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road. The public will also have a chance to provide input on April 25 at the Lemonade Days festival at Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road.

A comprehensive plan is used to guide long-range policy direction on land use, transportation, economic development, housing and infrastructure.

The state Department of Community Affairs will assist the city in revising its comprehensive plan. The state requires municipalities to update comprehensive plans every five years.

The Atlanta Regional Commission will serve as project manager for the process, gathering input and providing analysis of opportunities and needs for the city. Later in 2020, recommended updates will be presented to the City Council for consideration.