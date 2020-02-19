Volunteers from Buckhead’s Carl E. Sanders Family YMCA were honored at a Feb. 10 celebration at the Cobb Galleria.

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta honored volunteers from around the youth organization’s system of facilities at the “Celebration of Community Champions: 2020 Vision” event, according to a press release.

From the Sanders Y, Gregory Burns was honored as the individual volunteer of the year, and Asia Harris was honored as teen leader of the year.

Burns interned with the Carl E. Sanders YMCA in the youth sports department and led select soccer, recreation soccer, Little Hoopsters, basketball leagues and clinics, according to the press release.

“Greg stands out because he has been willing to learn, try new things, jump into leadership as a volunteer and always has a smile on his face,” said Jill Moore, executive director of the Sanders YMCA, in the press release. “By helping create a fun and motivating environment, Greg has encouraged kids to keep trying harder to learn skills and keep moving.”

“I believe there are many situations throughout the day in a person’s life where a person can make an impact and be the difference in the outcome of a situation,” Burns said in the press release. “If you allow yourself to do your part and be that impact, you will see what kind of impact you can have on other people’s lives.”

Harris has been involved with the YMCA for 12 years, participating in day camp, swim lessons, teen camp and Teen Leaders Club, according to the press release. She is currently a swim instructor, lifeguard and volunteers with member services.

“Asia has outstanding leadership, reliability, worth ethic and integrity,” Moore said in the press release. “Teen Leaders Club helped her feel connected and included. She realized she had a lot to give and was a natural leader. Asia is committed to excellence in everything she does, and we are a better YMCA because of her.”

“I think that volunteers are helping impact Y’s across America by providing their time, energy and enthusiasm,” said Harris in the press release. “The Y volunteers are extra helpful helping hands that everyone needs to step in, step up and help out. I like to think that just my small contributions around my community will have a butterfly effect and turn into something great.”

The Sanders YMCA is located at 1160 Moores Mill Road. For more information, see ymcaatlanta.org.