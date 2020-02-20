The city of Atlanta will hold a community meeting in Buckhead Feb. 27 for the second round on input on an update of the historic preservation policy.

The “Future Places Project” is considering a wide range of preservation tactics. At an initial meeting in Buckhead in October, residents expressed some support for policies that could restrain infill housing in older neighborhoods, but also had trust issues with the city’s enforcement of existing codes.

The Feb. 27 meeting is scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. Philip, 2744 Peachtree Road. For more information, see the Department of City Planning website here.