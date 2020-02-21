A suspect in the Feb. 15 shooting death of a man in Buckhead is in custody in New York City, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The victim, identified by APD as Keithan Joran Hillman, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at the Peachtree Park apartments at 1000 Peachtree Park Drive.

On Feb. 19, a New York Police Department fugitive task force arrested Michael Miata, 29, of the city’s Queens borough on a change of felony murder, according to APD. Miata is in custody and awaiting extradition to Georgia.