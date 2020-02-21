Investigators have identified two suspects – one now in custody and the other still at large – in the Feb. 10 shooting of a man outside Buckhead’s Lenox Square mall, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The victim, a Jonesboro man, was shot after meeting someone in the parking lot of the 3393 Peachtree Road mall, according to APD. In the incident two suspects appeared to take a suitcase from a car the victim sat in for a time. The victim survived, according to APD.

Shakeria King, 21, was taken into custody Feb. 20 in Dublin, Ga., on an arrest warrant in the case, according to APD. She is charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

A second suspect has been identified, but will not be named while investigators are on the hunt, according to APD.

The Buckhead Coalition, a local civic organization, offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.