The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Feb. 24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Feb. 27-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Feb. 21-23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Northridge Road and Spalding Drive, one right lane.

Feb. 23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Northridge Road and Spalding Drive, two right lanes.

Feb. 24-27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between I-285 and Hammond Drive, one right lane.

Feb. 25-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Windsor Parkway and Loridans Drive, one right lane.

Feb. 26, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Pitts Road and Spalding Drive, one right lane.

I-285 ramp closures

Feb. 21, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

Feb. 21 and 23, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed.

Feb. 22 and 24-27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

Feb. 25-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Roswell Road closed.

I-285 lane closures

Feb. 21-29, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.

Feb. 24, eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

Feb. 25-27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

Feb. 21-27, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive closed.

Other traffic changes

On Feb. 24, 26 and 28, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On Feb. 24, 26 and 28, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On Feb. 24, 26 and 28, 1:30-2 p.m., Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.