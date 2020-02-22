The Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods has made crime, traffic and tree preservation among its priorities over the past year. On March 12, it plans to bring some top officials with expertise in those topics to talk with the community.

Scheduled speakers include Josh Rowan, commissioner of the city’s new Department of Transportation; Chris Brasher, the chief judge of Fulton County Superior Court; and Chet Tisdale, a member of the city’s Tree Conservation Commission.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Peachtree Presbyterian Church, Room 2202, 3434 Roswell Road. For more information, see buckheadcouncil.org.