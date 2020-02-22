The developer for the Perimeter Marketplace mixed-use project in Dunwoody is hoping to receive a modification to its zoning to replace a bank with a medical office building, a restaurant or retail space.

Branch Properties, owner and developer of the 10 acres fronting Ashford-Dunwoody Road between Meadow Lane and Ashwood Parkway, is scheduled to make a second and final presentation to the City Council on Feb. 24.

The developer is asking a major modification to plans that were approved by the city in June. Rather than build a 2,800-square-foot bank at the southwest corner of the site, developers want to replace it with a 4,700-square-foot medical office building, but also have the option to build a restaurant or retail space there.

“We thought we had a user for the bank, but not anymore,” said Laurel David, attorney for Branch Properties at the first presentation of the zoning change during the Feb. 11 council meeting. “But now we have a medical office use.”

David did not reveal who would use the medical office, but they do want to keep the drive-thru entitlement that approved as part of the bank. The drive-thru would be used for a pharmacy. If the medical office tenant falls through, the drive-thru would not be built, she said.

In December, Branch Properties received an approximate $2.3 million tax break over 10 years from the city’s development authority for the $38 million project.

The development includes a grocery store, restaurant and retail space, a RaceTrac gas station and plans for a hotel. The project requires filling the pond on the site to build a surface parking lot.

The project is replacing restaurants on the site. Demolition of the closed McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood Restaurant and Brio Tuscan Grille restaurant buildings was recently completed. The P.F. Chang’s restaurant on the site is expected to remain open through May.