From Brookhaven Police reports dated Feb. 9 through Feb. 23. The following information was pulled from Brookhaven’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Theft and Burglary

1600 block of Northeast Expressway — On Feb. 10, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of theft by taking.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 11, in the early morning, items from a car were reported stolen.

700 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On Feb. 12, in the morning, a theft from a building was reported.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 13, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

3400 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 14, at noon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 14, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of theft by taking.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 15, at night, items from a car were reported stolen.

1800 block of Georgian Terrace — On Feb. 16, in the early morning, items from a car were reported stolen.

1400 block of Briarwood Road — On Feb. 16, in the evening, parts from a car were reported stolen.

300 block of Windmont Drive — On Feb. 16, at night, items from a car were reported stolen.

3300 block of Gables Drive — On Feb. 17, in the morning, a theft from the mail was reported.

1200 block of Pine Ridge Road — On Feb. 18, in the early morning, items from a car were reported stolen.

Assault

2900 block of Parkridge Drive — On Feb. 10, in the afternoon, a battery incident was reported.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 12, in the afternoon, an aggravated assault with a gun was reported.

2000 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 13, at night, a simple battery incident was reported.

1500 block of Dresden Drive — On Feb. 16, in the afternoon, a simple battery was reported.

1400 block of Dresden Drive — On Feb. 16, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 16, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault.

1700 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 18, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of criminal trespass during a simple battery.

Arrests

3800 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 9, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3900 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 9, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 9, in the early morning, a wanted person was located.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 9, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 9, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear and marijuana possession.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 9, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 9, at night, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

1900 block of Dresden Drive — On Feb. 9, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4000 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 10, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of glue, aerosol or other vapors.

2800 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 10, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

4200 block of Gables Drive — On Feb. 10, in the morning, a wanted person was located.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 10, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 10, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located and arrested and accused of failure to make an immediate report of an accident.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 10, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 10, at night, a wanted person was located.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 10, at night, a man was arrested and accused of mutilating or altering license plates.

2300 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 11, at midnight, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 11, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 11, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 11, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of improper backing.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 11, in the afternoon, two people were arrested and accused of failure to make immediate report of an accident.

1900 block of Roxboro Road — On Feb. 11, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without insurance.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 11, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

Peachtree Road/Belaire Drive — On Feb. 11, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 12, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 12, at night, a man was arrested and accused of computer pornography.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 12, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 12, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

2900 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 12, at night, a man was arrested and accused of permitting an unauthorized minor to drive.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 12, at night, a man was arrested and accused of racing on highways.

Northeast Expressway/North Druid Hills — On Feb. 13, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of begging and soliciting alms.

Northeast Expressway/North Druid Hills — On Feb. 13, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of begging and soliciting alms.

3900 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 13, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without headlights.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 13, at night, a man was arrested and accused of forgery in the fourth degree.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 13, at night, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 13, at night, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 13, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

100 block of Lincoln Court Avenue — On Feb. 14, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of failure to yield when turning left.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 14, in the early morning, a wanted person was located.

1700 block of Tullie Circle — On Feb. 14, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of obstruction and interference.

2100 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 14, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 14, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 14, at night, a man was arrested and accused of loitering and prowling.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 14, at night, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 15, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of identity fraud.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of public intoxication and consumption.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 15, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Buford Highway/North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 15, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

1900 block of Roxboro Road — On Feb. 15, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of loitering and prowling.

2300 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 15, in the morning, a wanted person was located.

2100 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 15, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of begging and soliciting alms.

1200 block of Curtis Drive — On Feb. 15, at night, three people were arrested and accused of public intoxication.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 15, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of loitering and prowling.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 16, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 17, at midnight, a woman was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 17, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 17, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 17, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with an expired tag.

4600 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 17, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 17, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 17 at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

4100 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 17, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

260 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 18, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to maintain lane.

2900 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 18, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

3900 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 18, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 18, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 18, at night, two men were arrested and accused of the manufacturing, selling or distributing of drugs.

200 block of Peachtree Street — On Feb. 19, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 19, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 19, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

4100 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 19, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 19, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

2600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 19, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

3600 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 19, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

Northeast Expressway/Clairmont Road — On Feb. 20, in the early morning, a wanted person was located.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 20, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of public intoxication.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 20, in the early morning, a wanted person was located.

1200 block of Goodwin Road — On Feb 20, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 20, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 20, in the afternoon, a wanted person was located.

500 block of Brookhaven Avenue — On Feb. 20, in the evening, a wanted person was located.

3900 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 20, at night, a wanted person was located.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 20, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 21, at midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

17000 block of Northeast Expressway — On Feb. 21, in the early morning, a wanted person was located and another woman was arrested and accused of obstruction and interference during the incident.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 21, in the morning, a wanted person was located.

3600 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 21, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of passing a school bus.

2700 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 21, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

2500 block of Old Milton Parkway — On Feb. 21, at night, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 22, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 22, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license. A passenger in the car was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

1600 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 22, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

2200 block of Briarwood Way — On Feb. 22, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of criminal trespass.

3800 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 22, at night, a man was arrested and accused of failing to stop or yield at a sign.

3800 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 22, at night, a man was arrested and accused of disorderly conduct.

3000 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 22, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 23, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 23, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

3200 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 23, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with an expired tag.

3500 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 23, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving without a license.

Other Incidents

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 9, in the morning, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

3700 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 9, in the afternoon, a family offense was reported.

3100 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 10, in the afternoon, a criminal trespass incident was reported.

2200 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 10, in the afternoon, a swindling incident was reported.

4000 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 11, in the morning, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

100 block of Executive Park Drive — On Feb. 11, in the morning, officers received complaints of harassing communications.

2000 block of Curtis Drive — On Feb. 12, in the morning, a verbal dispute was reported.

1500 block of Johnson Ferry Road — On Feb. 12, in the morning, officers conducted a death investigation.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 12, in the afternoon, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

100 block of Town Boulevard — On Feb. 12, in the afternoon, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

3100 block of Caldwell Road — On Feb. 12, in the evening, a verbal dispute was reported.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 13, in the morning, a financial identity fraud incident was reported.

1400 block of Keys Crossing — On Feb. 13, at night, officers received complaints of harassing communications.

1300 block of North Cliff Valley Road — On Feb. 13, at night, officers received complaints of harassing communications.

2300 block of Drew Valley Road — On Feb. 14, in the afternoon, fraudulent activity was reported.

2200 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 14, in the evening, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

2900 block of Jefferson Street — On Feb. 14, in the evening, a runaway juvenile was reported.

3300 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 17, after midnight, officers issued a criminal trespass warning..

2200 block of Matthews Street — On Feb. 17, in the morning, a verbal dispute was reported.

3000 block of Clairmont Road — On Feb. 17, in the evening, a verbal dispute was reported.

1900 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 18, in the morning, a verbal dispute was reported.

3400 block of Buford Highway — On Feb. 18, in the evening, a verbal dispute was reported.

2300 block of North Druid Hills Road — On Feb. 18, in the evening, officers issued a criminal trespass warning.

1000 block of Forest Lane — On Feb. 20, in the morning, officers conducted a death investigation.