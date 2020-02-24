The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Feb. 1 through Feb. 20, was provided by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.

Homicide

1000 block of Peachtree Park Drive — Feb. 15

Aggravated Assault

1900 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 1

2400 block of Morosgo Way — Feb. 2

2200 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Feb. 6

100 block of Peachtree Valley Road — Feb. 8

2100 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 9

3300 block of Peachtree Road — Feb. 10

500 block of Northside Circle — Feb. 10

2400 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 12

2100 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 25

Burglary-Residence

1000 block of Lenox Park Boulevard — Feb. 5

4100 block of McClatchey Circle — Feb. 6

1700 block of Commerce Drive — Feb. 6

500 block of Bishop Street — Feb. 6

500 block of Bishop Street — Feb. 6

2700 block of Defoors Ferry Road — Feb. 9

4100 block of Flintlock Road — Feb. 12

1200 block of Defoor Village Court — Feb. 13

Burglary- Non-Residence

1500 block of Howell Mill Road — Feb. 3

2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Feb. 3

1700 block of Peachtree Road — Feb. 6

2900 block of Pharr Court South — Feb. 7

400 block of East Paces Ferry Road — Feb. 7

2100 block of Monroe Drive — Feb. 8

3300 block of Peachtree Road — Feb. 10

200 block of Buckhead Avenue — Feb. 12

Robbery

2900 block of Peachtree Road — Feb. 5

1600 block of Howell Mill Road — Feb. 13

Larceny

Between Feb. 1 and Feb. 20, there were 116 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 85 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

Between Feb. 1 and Feb. 20, there were 18 reported incidents of auto theft.