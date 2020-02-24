The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Feb. 1 through Feb. 20, was provided by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.
Homicide
1000 block of Peachtree Park Drive — Feb. 15
Aggravated Assault
1900 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 1
2400 block of Morosgo Way — Feb. 2
2200 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Feb. 6
100 block of Peachtree Valley Road — Feb. 8
2100 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 9
3300 block of Peachtree Road — Feb. 10
500 block of Northside Circle — Feb. 10
2400 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 12
2100 block of Piedmont Road — Feb. 25
Burglary-Residence
1000 block of Lenox Park Boulevard — Feb. 5
4100 block of McClatchey Circle — Feb. 6
1700 block of Commerce Drive — Feb. 6
500 block of Bishop Street — Feb. 6
500 block of Bishop Street — Feb. 6
2700 block of Defoors Ferry Road — Feb. 9
4100 block of Flintlock Road — Feb. 12
1200 block of Defoor Village Court — Feb. 13
Burglary- Non-Residence
1500 block of Howell Mill Road — Feb. 3
2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Feb. 3
1700 block of Peachtree Road — Feb. 6
2900 block of Pharr Court South — Feb. 7
400 block of East Paces Ferry Road — Feb. 7
2100 block of Monroe Drive — Feb. 8
3300 block of Peachtree Road — Feb. 10
200 block of Buckhead Avenue — Feb. 12
Robbery
2900 block of Peachtree Road — Feb. 5
1600 block of Howell Mill Road — Feb. 13
Larceny
Between Feb. 1 and Feb. 20, there were 116 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 85 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.
Auto Theft
Between Feb. 1 and Feb. 20, there were 18 reported incidents of auto theft.