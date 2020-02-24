From Dunwoody Police reports dated Feb. 9 through Feb. 23. The following information was pulled from Dunwoody’s Police-2-Citizen website.

Larceny/Shoplifting/Theft

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 9, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 9, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 9, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 9, at night, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 10, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 10, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 10, in the afternoon, a larceny was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Feb. 10, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

1200 block of Ashford Crossing — On Feb. 10, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

5300 block of Saffron Drive — On Feb. 10, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 10, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 11, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 11, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

2300 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Feb. 12, at noon, items from a car were reported stolen.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 12, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

2900 block of Winterhaven Court — On Feb. 12, in the afternoon, a larceny was reported.

5000 block of North Peachtree Road — On Feb. 12, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of theft by receiving stolen property.

5500 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 12, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 12, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Feb. 13, in the morning, a larceny was reported.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 13, in the afternoon, a morning was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 13, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

5000 block of Hensley Drive — On Feb. 13, in the afternoon, a larceny was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Feb. 13, at night, a shoplifting incident was reported.

1200 block of Hammond Drive — On Feb. 14, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 14, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Feb. 14, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 14, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 15, in the early morning, a pocket picking incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 15, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 15, in the evening, a larceny was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Feb. 15, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

100 block of Dunwoody Park South — On Feb. 16, in the morning, items from a car were reported stolen.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Feb. 16, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Feb. 16, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 16, at night, a man was arrested and accused of larceny.

1200 block of Ashford Crossing — On Feb. 17, at noon, items from a car were reported stolen.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 17, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 17, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of stealing items from cars.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 17, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 17, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 17, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

6700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Feb. 17, at night, items from a car were reported stolen.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 18, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 18, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 18, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

6700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Feb. 18, at night, items from a car were reported stolen.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 19, in the morning, parts from ma car were reported stolen.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Feb. 19, in the evening, a shoplifting incident was reported.

3300 block of Peachford Circle — On Feb. 19, in the evening, items from a car were reported stolen.

1100 block of Asbury Square — On Feb. 19, at night, items from a car were reported stolen.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 20, at noon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 20, in the afternoon, a shoplifting incident was reported.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 20, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 20, at night, a man was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

1100 block of Hammond Drive — On Feb. 21, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 21, in the afternoon, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

100 block of Perimeter Center West — On Feb. 21, in the evening, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 23, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of shoplifting.

Assault

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 10, in the afternoon, an assault involving intimidation was reported.

4900 block of Summerford Drive — On Feb. 12, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of simple assault.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Feb. 12, at night, a woman was arrested and accused of simple battery and another wanted person was also located.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On Feb. 13, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of simple assault.

4400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 14, at noon, an aggravated assault with a weapon was reported.

7400 block of Madison Drive — On Feb. 15, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of aggravated assault with a weapon.

4900 block of Delverton Court — On Feb. 15, in the afternoon, an assault involving intimidation was reported.

4300 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 16, in the morning, an assault involving intimidation was reported.

5300 block of Trowbridge Drive — On Feb. 16, in the morning, a simple assault was reported.

6600 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Feb. 17, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of simple assault.

100 block of Perimeter Center East — On Feb. 17, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of family battery.

900 block of Lake Ridge Lane — On Feb. 19, in the evening, a sexual battery incident was reported.

Arrests

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 9, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

I-285 WB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 10, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of speeding.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 10, in the early morning, a wanted person was located and arrested and accused of violating probation.

4600 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Feb. 10, in the early morning, a wanted person was located.

I-285 WB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 10, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of improper use of dealer plates.

4500 block of Olde Perimeter Way — On Feb. 10, in the evening, a wanted person was located.

4500 block of Olde Perimeter Way — On Feb. 10, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of credit fraud.

I-285 WB/ Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 10, at night, a man was arrested and accused of driving while unlicensed.

4700 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 10, at night, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 11, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

5000 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 12, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

5000 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 12, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving while unlicensed.

5000 block of Peachtree Road — On Feb. 12, in the afternoon a woman was arrested and accused of driving while unlicensed.

100 block of Perimeter Center — On Feb. 13, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 13, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

5500 block of Roberts Drive — On Feb. 13, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

I-285 EB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 13, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving while unlicensed.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 13, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

4600 block of Winters Chapel Road — On Feb. 13, at night, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

North Peachtree Road/Savoy Drive — On Feb. 14, after midnight, a wanted person was located.

I-285 WB/North Peachtree Road — On Feb. 14, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of speeding.

I-285 EB/Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 14, in the early morning, a woman was arrested and accused of speeding.

I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 14, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

4400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 14, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of loitering and prowling.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Hammond Drive — On Feb. 15, in the early morning, a wanted person was located.

I-285 EB/North Shallowford Road — On Feb. 15, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 15, in the afternoon, a man was arrested and accused of marijuana sales.

I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 16, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Winters Chapel/Peeler Road — On Feb. 16, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

1400 block of Meadow Lane Road — On Feb. 16, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

I-285 EB/ North Peachtree Road — On Feb. 16, at night, a man was arrested and accused of reckless driving.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 17, after midnight, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 17, at noon, a wanted person was located.

4300 block of North Peachtree Road — On Feb. 18, in the early morning, a man was arrested and accused of reporting false information.

I-285 WB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 18, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving without insurance.

2600 block of Peeler Road — On Feb. 18, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving while unlicensed.

4400 block of Chamblee-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 18, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

5000 block of North Peachtree Road — On Feb. 19, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving while unlicensed.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 19, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving with an expired license plate or decal.

4600 block of Peachtree Place Parkway — On Feb. 19, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

4800 block of North Peachtree Road — On Feb. 20, in the early morning, a wanted person was located.

6600 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Feb. 20, in the evening, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

1500 block of Mount Vernon Road — On Feb. 21, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of driving while unlicensed.

I-285 EB/Peachtree-Industrial Boulevard — On Feb. 21, at night, a man was arrested and accused of identity theft.

I-285 EB/Peachtree-Industrial Boulevard — On Feb. 21, at night, a man was arrested and accused of cocaine possession.

I-285 WB/Peachtree Road — On Feb. 23, in the morning, a woman was arrested and accused of marijuana possession.

6800 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Feb. 23, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

Ashford-Dunwoody Road/Perimeter Center West — On Feb. 23, in the morning, a man was arrested and accused of driving with a suspended license.

4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 23, at noon, a man was arrested and accused of failure to appear.

Other Incidents

5200 block of Wyntercreek Court — On Feb. 9, in the afternoon, officers conducted a death investigation.

1200 block of Peachford Circle — On Feb. 10, in the afternoon, officers conducted a welfare check.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Feb. 11, after midnight, officers received complaints of harassing communications.

I-285 — On Feb. 11, in the morning, a hit and run accident was reported.

1900 block of Mount Vernon Road — On Feb. 11, in the morning, a criminal trespass incident was reported.

100 block of Perimeter Center Place — On Feb. 11, at noon, a fraud incident involving swindeling was reported.

2200 block of Dunwoody Crossing — On Feb. 12, at night, a non-violent family offense was reported.

3500 block of Madison Drive — On Feb. 13, in the morning, a child neglect incident was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 13, in the afternoon, a credit fraud incident was reported.

1300 block of Nerine Circle — On Feb. 13, at night, a credit fraud incident was reported.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 14, in the morning, officers received complaints of harassing communications.

6700 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard — On Feb. 14, in the morning, a hit and run accident was reported.

4800 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 14, in the afternoon, officers received complaints of harassing communications.

1400 block of Carnaby Court — On Feb. 14, at night, officers received a suicide threat.

2400 block of Brookhurst Drive — On Feb. 17, after midnight, a non-violent family offense was reported.

I-285 EB/Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 17, in the afternoon, a a hit and run was reported.

1800 block of Cotillion Drive — On Feb. 17, in the afternoon, officers received complaints of harassing communications.

4400 block of Village Oaks Ridge — On Feb. 17, in the afternoon, a civil dispute was reported.

100 block of Ashford Circle — On Feb. 18, at noon, a fraud incident involving impersonation was reported.

4000 block of Spalding Drive — On Feb. 18, at noon, a credit fraud incident was reported.

5100 block of Chesterfield Lance — On Feb. 19, in the evening, a swindeling incident was reported.

4400 block of Haverstraw Drive — On Feb. 19, in the evening, a non-violent family offense was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 19, at night, a swindling incident was reported.

800 block of Ashford Parkway — On Feb. 20, in the afternoon, a non-violent family offense was reported.

200 block of Lake Ridge Lane — On Feb. 20, at night, a non-violent family offense was reported.

4400 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road — On Feb. 20, at night, officers received complaints of harassing communications.