More than 1,000 people participated in the 14th annual Saint Luke’s Presbyterian Church’s Tartan Trot 5K and 10K road race Feb. 22, raising $75,000 for mission work locally and around the world

The annual Dunwoody tradition started and finished at the church located at the corner of Mount Vernon Road and Manhasset Drive.

“This race allows us to help sponsor a Habitat for Humanity house every year,” said Associate Pastor Shannon Dill in a news release.

“This race helps young people in the community do mission work and projects all over the world. These are life-changing, world-changing experiences filled with gratitude and humility.”

Founded in 1969, Saint Luke’s has more than 700 members.