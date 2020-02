Buckhead’s Peachtree Road United Methodist Church will host an organ recital by its new associate organist and choirmaster March 3.

Oliver Brett will perform music by Bach, Howells, Duruflé and Liszt. He also will be joined by organist Andrew Morris in a performance of the first movement of Gaston Litaize’s “Organ Sonata.”

The recital begins at 7 p.m. at the church at 3180 Peachtree Road, Buckhead. Admission is $15, students $5. For more information, see the church’s website here.