The Dunwoody City Council will hold its annual retreat March 5-6 at the Lost Corner Preserve Cottage at 7300 Brandon Mill Road in Sandy Springs.

The March 5 meeting begins at 10 a.m. The March 6 meeting begins at 9 a.m. Both are open to the public.

The retreat is a time for the council to set its priorities on city issues. Agendas for both days call for strategic planning discussions, but no specific issues are listed.

Agendas for both days include executive sessions for legal, real estate and personnel discussions.