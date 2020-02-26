Buckhead’s Atlanta Fire Rescue Department Station 26 will get a ribbon-cutting Feb. 27 to celebrate interior renovations.

The 10 a.m. event will be hosted by District 8 City Councilmember J.P. Matzigkeit, who secured Renew Atlanta bond funds for the work, which was completed in December.

Conditions of Atlanta’s aging fire stations is an ongoing concern. Matzkigkeit previously said the quarter-million-dollar interior renovation of Station 26 only made it “slightly better than my fraternity house.” He has called for the station to be replaced.

Station 26 is located at 2970 Howell Mill Road.