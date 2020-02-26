A suspect is in custody in a December shooting in Buckhead that left two youths wounded.

Brandon Nicanor-Cruz, 17, turned himself in at the Atlanta Police Department headquarters Feb. 25 after warrants were issued for his arrest, according to the department. He faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

The Dec. 14 shooting happened in the area of 11 Peachtree Ave. in Garden Hills. The victims included an 11-year-old who was shot in the leg and an 18-year-old wounded in the abdomen and an arm, according to police. Police described both victims as “stable, alert, conscious and breathing” when they were transported to hospitals.

Police say they believe the shooting involved “members of a group involved in an ongoing feud with students attending the same local school who were targeted by the shooters.” A police report describes the shooting as coming from someone in a group of masked males. Fourteen shell casings were found at the scene, according to the police report.