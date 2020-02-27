Brookhaven and Dunwoody residents can get rid of their old paint cans, batteries, propane tanks and more during a household hazardous waste event set for March 21.

The county’s Sanitation Division is sponsoring the free event from 8 to 10 a.m. at its Central Transfer Station, 3720 Leroy Scott Drive in Decatur. Only DeKalb County residents can participate. Proof of residency is required. The county recommends early arrival due to the popularity of the event.

Residents are limited to 10 gallons of paint per vehicle. Other items accepted include household cleaning supplies, flammable substances, lawn care products, swimming pool chemicals, aerosols, mercury, hobby and art supplies, fluorescent light bulbs and photo chemicals.

Restricted items include ammunition, gasoline, pharmaceuticals, explosives, diesel fuel, kerosene, radioactive materials, biomedical waste and automotive waste, such as oil or fuel.

For more information, call 404-294-2900 or see dekalbsanitation.com.