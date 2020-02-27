Fulton County has announced early voting locations in Buckhead and Sandy Springs in advance of the March 24 presidential primary and Atlanta sales tax special elections.

The local early polling places, by date, include:

Sandy Springs Branch Library, 395 Mount Vernon Highway NE, Sandy Springs. Mondays through Fridays, March 2-20, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sandy Springs City Hall, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. March 5-6, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chastain Park Recreation Center, 140 Chastain Park Ave., Buckhead. Sunday, March 15, noon to 5 p.m.

North Fulton Government Service Center, Room 232, 7741 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. Sunday, March 15, noon to 5 p.m.

Dorothy C. Benson Senior Multipurpose Complex, 6500 Vernon Woods Drive, Sandy Springs. March 19-20, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The presidential primary races are on the ballot statewide. In the primary election, voters can choose their favorite among the major-party contenders for president in advance of nomination votes at national party conventions. The Democratic ballot has a dozen candidates, some of whom have already withdrawn from the race. The Republican ballot has only incumbent President Donald Trump.

Georgia holds open primary elections, meaning that a voter is free to choose either the Democratic or the Republican ballot, regardless of their political affiliation.

Within Atlanta, a ballot question seeks to extend the 1% Municipal Option Sales Tax, or MOST, that funds water and sewer projects. The MOST is set to expire later this year. Primary voters will have the MOST question on the same ballot. Nonpartisan voters also can choose a ballot that has only the MOST question.

For more information, see the Georgia Secretary of State’s “My Voter” webpage at mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP.