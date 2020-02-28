The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management will discuss stormwater projects planned in North Buckhead at a March 3 community meeting.

The projects include work in two parks in the Historic Brookhaven area, according to the department. Storm sewer rehabilitation is planned for areas around Little Nancy Creek Park at 4012 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Mayson Ravine Park on Davidson Avenue between West Club Lane and East Club Lane. A hydrology study for Mayson Ravine is also planned. Streambank restoration at culverts and bridges is another part of the project, according to the department.

The work is funded by a 1% Municipal Option Sales Tax, which is on the ballot for renewal in a March 24 special election.

The March 3 meeting is scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m. at St. James United Methodist Church, Room 309, 4400 Peachtree-Dunwoody Road. For more information, call 770-546-3226 or email dimccoy@atlantaga.gov.