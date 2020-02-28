A long-planned new ambulance station in Brookhaven will have a March 4 event with DeKalb County and city officials to “announce” the facility, though its opening date is unclear.

The emergency medical services “hub” is in a former gas station and convenience store at 3292 Buford Highway at the intersection with North Cliff Valley Way and across the street from the Northeast Plaza shopping center.

The station will be a deployment center for six new ambulances operated by American Medical Response, a county contractor. AMR will have a supervisor stationed there. The facility also will have a training room for “programs and community education offerings,” according to a press release.

The city bought the shuttered gas station in 2018 for $1.7 million as a way to have leverage on the rapidly redeveloping Buford Highway corridor. Amid concerns about ambulance response times in north DeKalb raised particularly by the city of Dunwoody, Brookhaven proposed a deal to use the site as an EMS station. The city last year paid $180,000 to renovate the building, which the county will pay back through a lease agreement.

On March 4 at 11 a.m., several officials will appear at the station to discuss its operations, including DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond, Mayor John Ernst and county Fire Rescue Chief Darnell Fullum. The event will be open to the public and likely will include a chance to look inside the facility, according to a city spokesperson.

It is unclear when the station will be in operation. The county did not respond to questions and a Fire Rescue Department spokesperson said he did not have any information.