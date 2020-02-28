The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Feb. 28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Feb. 28-March 2 and March 4-6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

March 2-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

March 2-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road eastbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Feb. 28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Windsor Parkway and Loridans Drive, one right lane.

Feb. 28, March 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Northridge Road and Spalding Drive, one right lane.

Feb. 28-March 5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between I-285 and Hammond Drive, one right lane.

March 2-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Glenridge Connector and I-285, two left lanes.

March 2-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and I-285, one right lane.

I-285 ramp closures

Feb. 28-March 5, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

March 2-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

Feb. 28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.

Feb. 28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound at Roswell Road exit ramp, one right lane.

Feb. 28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Ga. 400 and Glenridge Drive, two right lanes.

Feb. 28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane.

March 5-7, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m, westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, variously four right lanes and four left lanes.

Lake Forrest Drive closures

March 3-6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Allen Road and Northwood Drive.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

Feb. 28-March 6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive closed.

Other traffic changes

On March 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Lenox Road and I-285 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On March 2, 4 and 6, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On March 2, 4 and 6, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On March 2, 4 and 6, 1:30-2 p.m., Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.