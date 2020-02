Capitol City Opera Company will open its 37th season at Oglethorpe University March 6-8 with a performance of “Roméo et Juliette.”

The opera, by composer Charles Gounod, is based on William Shakespeare’s famous tragedy “Romeo and Juliet.” It will be performed in French with English supertitles.

Tickets are $30-$40. Performances will be held at Oglethorpe’s Conant Performing Arts Center, 4484 Peachtree Road, Brookhaven. For more information, see ccityopera.org.