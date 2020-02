The City Springs Theatre Company will stage “A Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder” March 6-15.

The comedy is about a man who tries to get the family fortune by jumping the line of succession by any means necessary.

Tickets are $30-$65. Performances will be held at the Byers Theatre at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. For more information, see citysprings.com.