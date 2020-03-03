DeKalb County has announced early voting locations in Dunwoody and Brookhaven in advance of the March 24 presidential primary and the DeKalb Sheriff special election.

The Dunwoody Library, 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, through March 20. Hours to vote weekdays between now and March 13 are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturdays March 7 and 14, hours to vote are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Sunday, March 15, voting hours are noon to 4 p.m. During the week between March 16 and 20, hours to vote are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Brookhaven’s Briarwood Recreation Center, 2235 Briarwood Way, Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The presidential primary races are on the ballot statewide. In the primary election, voters can choose their favorite among the major-party contenders for president in advance of nomination votes at national party conventions. The Democratic ballot has a dozen candidates, some of whom have already withdrawn from the race. The Republican ballot has only incumbent President Donald Trump.

Georgia holds open primary elections, meaning that a voter is free to choose either the Democratic or the Republican ballot, regardless of their political affiliation.

Sheriff election

A special election for DeKalb County sheriff is also on the ballot to fill the unexpired term of Jeffrey Mann, who resigned earlier this year.

Melody Maddox is the current sheriff after being appointed to the post following Mann’s resignation. She is on the ballot along with Geraldine Champion, Harold Dennis, Adam Gardner, Tod Golden, Antonio “Block” Johnson, Kyle Keith Jones, Carl Mobley and Ruth “The Truth” Stringer.

If no candidate gets 50% of the vote, a runoff election between the top two vote-getters will take place on April 21. The winner of that election will then take over as sheriff until the end of 2020, when Mann’s unexpired term ends.

The election for the next full term of DeKalb Sheriff begins in May when partisan primaries will be held, followed by primary run-offs in July if necessary, and the General Election in November.

A DeKalb County sample ballot can be viewed by clicking here.