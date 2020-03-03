A bank at the Perimeter Marketplace mixed-use development planned in Dunwoody is out and a medical office is in.

The City Council at its Feb. 24 meeting unanimously voted to approve replacing a bank with a medical office in the Perimeter Market plans originally approved in June. Branch Properties, owner of the approximate 10 acres fronting Ashford-Dunwoody Road between Meadow Lane and Ashwood Parkway, where Perimeter Marketplace is being built, requested the change after a bank tenant fell through.

The new plans will replace a 2,800-square-foot bank on the southwest corner of the site with a 4,700-square-foot medical office building. The zoning approval allows the developer to build retail, office or a restaurant at the site if the medical office tenant backs out. Representatives for the project declined to say who would be going into the medical space, but said it is not a retail pharmacy such as a CVS or Walgreens.

“We [approved] this project last summer … and while [this application] is called a major modification [for zoning purposes], this is not really a major modification,” Mayor Lynn Deutsch said. “It’s switching out a bank for a doctor’s office. It changes virtually nothing to this space.”

The development includes a yet-to-be-named grocery store, restaurant and retail space, a RaceTrac gas station and plans for a hotel. The project requires filling the pond on the site to build a surface parking lot.

The project is replacing restaurants on the site. Demolition of the closed McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood Restaurant and Brio Tuscan Grille restaurant buildings was recently completed, and a chain link fence now surrounds much of the property. The P.F. Chang’s restaurant on the site is expected to remain open through May.

In December, Branch Properties received an approximate $2.3 million tax break over 10 years from the city’s development authority for the $38 million project. The tax break was awarded as part of the property owner’s agreement to build a portion of the public Ashford-Dunwoody commuter trail and a public road through the project.