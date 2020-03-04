Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch is set to give her first “State of the City” on March 12 that will provide the same kind of information residents want to know, but in a much different setting than years past.

This year’s State of the City is being held at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, 1548 Mount Vernon Road, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on the second floor of the Activities Building. The event is free and open to the public.

For many years, the State of the City has been a formal affair at the ballroom of the Crown Plaza Ravinia hotel. There were corporate sponsors, a free buffet and cash bar. Last year’s event cost $30,000, most paid by corporate sponsors, but costs to the city were increasing. Deutsch said she wanted to save the city some money but also hold an event that is more casual and accessible to all residents.

“The State of the City has been a fairly big production for many years, but I wanted something more low-key, more casual, something that is much more reflective of my personality,” she said. “But residents will get the same information on the city as they have in the past.”

Deutsch said she also did not like how past State of the City events provided tables for corporate sponsors while members of the public were forced to sit in rows of chairs set up at the back of the ballroom.

“It always made me uncomfortable,” she said. “There are no corporate sponsors this year, and I very much wanted to change the event, so all residents sat together in the same areas.”

This year’s event will include a reception with desserts from the local Zukerino Pastry Shop. There will be sugar-free and gluten-free options, Deutsch said.

Deutsch said she is planning a separate event for the business community in the spring, but not date has been set. It will also be open to the public. Sponsors for this event include the Dunwoody Perimeter Chamber; the city’s tourism department, Discover Dunwoody; and the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts.