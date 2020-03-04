The local parks advocacy organization Sandy Springs Conservancy has named a new executive director.

Graydon Boyd Leake replaces Melody Harclerode, who resigned from the conservancy in January to assume the role of director at Blue Heron Nature Preserve in Buckhead.

“We are thrilled to have Boyd joining the Sandy Springs Conservancy,” Conservancy Board Chair Jack Misiura said in the release. “We have made great strides in our mission to add greenspace and trails in Sandy Springs by teeing up some exciting initiatives, and feel that Boyd has the skill set to take us to the next level.”

Leake is an environmental consultant who focuses on institutional and municipal solid waste management and sustainable development, according to a press release, and has been the Managing Partner of Community Environmental Management consulting firm since 1996.

Leake recently served as Senior Policy Advisor in the city of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Resilience, working on zero waste, sustainability issues and the acquisition of green space, the release said.

Leake has also served as co-chair of Atlanta Recycles and is currently on the board of Keep Atlanta Beautiful, the release said. Leake grew up in Sandy Springs and Buckhead and is a graduate of the Lovett School, Emory University and Georgia State University.