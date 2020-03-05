Jerry’s Habima Theatre, featuring actors with special needs as well as professional actors from the community, will present “Mamma Mia” March 12-22.

The musical comedy uses ABBA’s greatest hits to tell the story of a young woman’s search for her birth father.

Tickets are $45 for non-members $45 (children $15); members $25 (children $10). Performances are held at the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta, 5342 Tilly Mill Road, Dunwoody.

For more information, see atlantajcc.org/habima or call 678-812-4002.