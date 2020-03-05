The city of Sandy Springs has purchased four sculptures for $72,000 as a part of its public art initiative.

Art Sandy Springs, a nonprofit that was created in 2008 to enrich public art in the city, recommended the purchases at a Feb. 4 City Council meeting.

The sculpture “Optimistical” by Nathan Pierce during its 2019 unveiling at City Springs. The city is now buying the artwork. (File)

In April 2019, ArtSS debuted the “In the Open” sculpture competition. Nine out of 135 submissions were selected to be placed around the City Green, a park at City Springs, with a guaranteed selection of at least one piece for purchase by the city to culminate each competition.

At the Feb. 4 meeting, the council approved all four recommendations from ArtSS, which included: “Optimistical” by Nathan Pierce for $38,000; “Doppelganger” by Carl Billingsley for $9,000; “Delilah” by Joni Younkins-Herzog for $7,000; and “Hand Plant” by Jack Howard-Potter for $18,000.

The current sculptures will be uninstalled at City Green in early April and the 2019-2020 competition finalists will be placed in late April, according to Cheri Morris, the nonprofit’s treasurer.

City staff and ArtSS identified preliminary locations to place these pieces; however, ArtSS will work with the consultant assisting the city in developing its Community Art Master Plan to determine a final permanent location, according to a city memo.

0Shares