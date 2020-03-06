The candidates are set in many state, county and federal races – most of them competitive – as the qualifying period ended March 6.

The primary election is scheduled for May 19 and the general election on Nov. 3.

The following are the candidates in some key races in the Sandy Springs area. “D” means “Democrat” and “R” means “Republican.”

U.S. House

District 6 (Brookhaven/Dunwoody/Sandy Springs)

Mykel Lynn Barthelemy (R)

Karen Handel (R)

Blake Harbin (R)

Lucy McBath (D) (incumbent)

Joe Profit (R)

Paulette Smith (R)

District 11 (Buckhead/Sandy Springs)

Dana Barrett (D)

Barry Loudermilk (R) (incumbent)

State Senate

District 6 (Buckhead/Sandy Springs)

Jen Jorden (D) (incumbent)

Harrison Lance (R)

District 32 (Sandy Springs)

Kay Kirkpatrick (R) (incumbent)

Christine Triebsch (D)

District 40 (Brookhaven/Dunwoody/Sandy Springs)

Garry Guan (R)

Sally Harrell (D) (incumbent)

District 56 (Sandy Springs)

John Albers (R) (incumbent)

Sarah Beeson (D)

State House

District 50 (Sandy Springs)

Alex Kaufman (R)

Josh McLaurin (D) (incumbent)

District 52 (Buckhead/Sandy Springs)

Shea Roberts (D)

Deborah Silcox (R) (incumbent)

District 80 (Brookhaven/Sandy Springs)

Alan Cole (R)

Matthew Wilson (D) (incumbent)

District 81 (Brookhaven)

Scott Holcomb (D) (incumbent)

Fulton County Commission

District 2

Bob Ellis (R) (incumbent)

Justin Holsomback (D)

Fulton County Board of Education

District 3

Gail Dean (incumbent)

Jimmy Glenn

Fulton County Sheriff

Walter Calloway (D)

Myron Freeman (D)

Theodore “Ted” Jackson (D) (incumbent)

Patrick “Pat” Labat (D)

Charles Rambo (D)