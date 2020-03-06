Rev. Gregory John Hartmayer will be the new archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta, Pope Francis announced March 5.

Hartmayer, currently serving as bishop of Savannah, will be installed on May 5, according to the archdiocese. He succeeds Rev. Wilton Gregory, who left in May 2019 to become the archbishop of Washington, D.C.

Hartmayer, 68, is a native of New York state and is a Conventual Franciscan friar, according to the Georgia Bulletin, the archdiocese’s newspaper.

The Atlanta archdiocese covers the northern half of Georgia. Its mother church is the Cathedral of Christ the King in Buckhead.