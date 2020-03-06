The Sandy Springs Society will hold its annual “Tossed Out Treasures” sale on March 13-15.

The sale features gently used items of designer clothing, high-end accessories, jewelry, antiques, books, furniture, upscale home decor and more.

This year’s event will run March 13-14, 9 a.m. to 5 a.m., and March 15, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at former Chastain Preschool building, 4967 A Roswell Road, Sandy Springs.

The main event is free, while a preview party on March 12 is $35. For more information, see sandyspringssociety.org.