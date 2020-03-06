The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road lane closures

March 7, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., eastbound between Ga. 400 and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, one right lane.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

March 6-14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

March 6-8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

March 9, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road eastbound closed.

March 9-11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

March 6-9 and 11-14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, one right lane.

March 9-11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Mount Vernon Highway, two right lanes.

March 9-12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Windsor Parkway and Loridans Drive, two right lanes.

I-285 ramp closures

March 10-14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

March 6-14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Ga. 400 and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, two right lanes.

March 9-12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Roswell Road and Glenridge Drive, two right lanes.

Lake Forrest Drive closures

March 9-12, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed between Allen Road and Northwood Drive.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

March 6-14, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive closed.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road ramp closures

March 6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Other traffic changes

On March 9, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Lenox Road and I-285 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On March 11 and 13, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On March 11 and 13, 1:30-2 p.m., I-285 westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center Parkway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On March 11 and 13, 1:30-2 p.m., Perimeter Center Parkway between Lake Hearn Drive and Hammond Drive will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On March 11-14, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Hammond Drive and Mount Vernon Highway will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.