The Dunwoody City Council voted Feb. 24 to approve the use of “construction fence wrap” for developments under construction. The fence wraps, popular with major projects, provide information through text and illustrations of what is planned for the fenced-in site.

City officials have been getting requests to allow construction fence wrap, leading to the zoning text amendment approval, according to the city. Construction fence wraps will require a staff review and permit before being installed.

The city’s guidelines allow wraps on fences surrounding construction sites for the duration of the construction activity. The city also requires the wrap be removed prior to issuance of a Certificate of Occupancy. The fence wrap must be maintained in good condition and properly attached to the fence. Messages, logos, renderings or similar information may not exceed 40% of the total area of the fence wrap, according to the city.