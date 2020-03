The Georgia Watercolor Society’s 41st National Exhibition will open March 14 at the Oglethorpe University Museum of Fine Art.

The juried show was open to watercolor artists across the United States. Tickets are $5, with students and children admitted free.

The exhibit runs through April 26 at the museum at 4484 Peachtree Road, Brookhaven. For more information, see georgiawatercolorsociety.com.