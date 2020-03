Master Gardener David Alspaugh will discuss tips for lawns and turf March 14 at the Dunwoody Community Garden & Orchard.

In the free event, Alspaugh will talk about the different types of turf available for home landscaping, the pros and cons of each type, and tips for installation and maintenance of turf grasses.

The event runs 11 a.m. to noon at the garden in Brook Run Park at 4770 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. For more information, see dcgo.org.